Campari posts 2.2 percent rise in first-quarter organic sales

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian spirits group Campari (CPRI.MI) reported a 2.2 percent rise in first-quarter sales excluding forex swings and M&A activity, marking a slowdown from a year ago due to softness in emerging markets.

On a reported basis, sales in the period fell 8.2 percent to 336 million euros ($399 million), slightly below a Reuters SmartEstimate of 341 million euros.

“Looking into 2018, our outlook remains fairly unchanged and balanced in a still uncertain macroeconomic scenario for some emerging markets,” Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement.

Shares in the company extended their losses after the results to trade down more than 3 percent but later recovered. The stock was down 0.9 percent by 0939 GMT.

($1 = 0.8412 euros)