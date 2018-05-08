FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
May 8, 2018 / 9:51 AM / in 2 hours

Campari posts 2.2 percent rise in first-quarter organic sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian spirits group Campari (CPRI.MI) reported a 2.2 percent rise in first-quarter sales excluding forex swings and M&A activity, marking a slowdown from a year ago due to softness in emerging markets.

On a reported basis, sales in the period fell 8.2 percent to 336 million euros ($399 million), slightly below a Reuters SmartEstimate of 341 million euros.

“Looking into 2018, our outlook remains fairly unchanged and balanced in a still uncertain macroeconomic scenario for some emerging markets,” Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement.

    Shares in the company extended their losses after the results to trade down more than 3 percent but later recovered. The stock was down 0.9 percent by 0939 GMT.

    ($1 = 0.8412 euros)

    Reporting by Francesca Landini; Agnieszka Flak

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.