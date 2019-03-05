Campari reports slowdown in fourth quarter sales growth, shares fall

FILE PHOTO: Campari bottles are seen in a bar downtown Milan, Italy, September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Campari on Tuesday reported a slowdown in fourth-quarter sales, sending shares in the drinks maker down more than 5 percent.

Sales rose 2.1 percent on an organic basis in the October-December quarter, slowing from 6.6 percent growth in the first nine months of the year.

Organic sales strip out currency swings and any purchase or sale of assets.

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) slipped 0.4 percent to 379 million euros, equivalent to 22.1 percent of sales, a slightly higher margin than in 2017.

“Unfortunately today’s in-line results may not translate into further upgrades to consensus, which could weigh on shares short term given the strong run in the past 12 months,” Berenberg analyst Gonzalez Javier Lastra said in a note.

The stock, which has gained more than 40 percent in the last year, was down 5.7 percent at 1214 GMT after touching a record high of 8.5650 euros ahead of the results.