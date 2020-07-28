July 28, 2020 / 9:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spirits group Campari first half sales down 11% as coronavirus hits

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Campari bottles are seen in a bar downtown Milan, Italy, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Sales at beverage group Campari (CPRI.MI) fell 11.3% on an organic basis between January and June, with both Italy, the company’s home country and the United States, its largest market, hit particularly hard by the coronavirus crisis.

Like-for-like sales, which strip out currency swings and any acquisitions or sales of assets, came in at 769 million euros ($900 million) in the first half with aperitif brands particularly penalised.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) excluding one-off items fell 31% to 130.4 million euros. EBIT margin on sales, an indicator for profitability, came in at 17% down from 21.3% in the same period last year.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie

