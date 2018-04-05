FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 5, 2018 / 8:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control over core units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) said on Thursday it would reorganize its businesses, giving newly-appointed Chief Operating Officer Luca Mignini more control over its main units, including soup, simple meals and shelf-stable beverages.

FILE PHOTO: Cans of Campbell's Soup are displayed in a supermarket in New York City, U.S. February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The company also said Mignini would continue to head its global biscuits and snacks businesses under the newly-created position.

Under Mignini, the biscuits and snacks unit, which makes Pepperidge Farm cookies and Arnott’s biscuits, has recorded steady growth, accounting for nearly a third of the company’s total sales.

The reorganization follows Campbell’s recent acquisition of Cape Cod chips maker Snyder’s-Lance Inc for about $5 billion to help expand its snacking business and counter slowing soup sales.

    “Snyder’s-Lance acquisition served as a catalyst for us to re-examine how to best organize the company for increased emphasis on execution and profitable growth,” Chief Executive Officer Denise Morrison said in a statement.

    The company also said it had created a new accelerator unit to drive growth in its faster-growing business, including Campbell Fresh, which will led by Ana Dominguez who was previously president of Campbell Canada.

    The soup maker’s shares were up 0.6 percent at $43.48 in extended trading.

    Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.