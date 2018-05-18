Campbell Soup cuts earnings forecast, CEO steps down abruptly

(Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co’s (CPB.N) Chief Executive Officer Denise Morrison will step down, the company said on Friday, while also cutting its yearly earnings forecast due to higher costs.

FILE PHOTO: Tins of Campbell's Tomato Soup are seen on a supermarket shelf in Seattle, Washington, U.S. February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

Morrison will step down immediately and be replaced by board member Keith McLoughlin as interim CEO, Campbell said, but provided no reason for her departure.

Shares of the company fell 2.5 percent to $38.25 in premarket trading following the news.

Morrison became CEO in August 2011 after more than eight years at Campbell, but has in recent years struggled to turn around the company’s mainstay soups business.

Campbell now expects earnings per share to fall between 6 percent and 5 percent, compared with an earlier forecast of a 3 percent to 1 percent decline. The prior outlook did not include the impact from the acquisition of snacks maker Snyder’s-Lance.

Net loss attributable to the company was $393 million or $1.31 per share in the third quarter ended April 29, compared with a profit of $176 million or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

The loss reflected a $647 million charge related to its Campbell Fresh division.

Net sales rose to $2.13 billion from $1.85 billion.