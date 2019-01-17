Ferrero short-listed for auction of Campbell Soup's international business: source

Jars of Nutella chocolate-hazelnut paste is seen in this picture illustration taken October 22, 2017. Picture taken October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Nutella maker Ferrero has been shortlisted to take part in the second round of Campbell Soup Co’s (CPB.N) auction of its international business, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The Italian confectionery group is competing with U.S. food companies Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) and Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O).

Private equity firms Bain Capital LP, KKR (KKR.N) and FinTrek Capital Hong Kong Ltd were also admitted to the second round of bids, sources told Reuters last month, adding the sale could fetch close to $3 billion.

The international portfolio of Campbell Soup includes its Australian biscuit brand Arnott’s and Danish baked snacks maker Kelsen Group.

“Ferrero, which has already a plant in Australia, is interested in Arnott’s brand and factories,” the source said.

Ferrero declined to comment on the issue.