Campbell Soup quarterly profit beats estimates, shares jump

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Campbell Soup Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid -/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly earnings, sending shares of the embattled soup maker up 5.4 percent in premarket trading.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $194 million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 28, from $275 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Campbell earned 79 cents a share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 70 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Campbell, owner of the Prego pasta sauce and Goldfish cracker brands, also said it had begun the process of divesting its international and fresh food businesses.

The company said the units, which were put up for sale in August, have both attracted strong interest from potential buyers.

Net sales jumped about 25 percent to $2.69 billion, boosted by its recent acquisitions of Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods. Organic sales fell 3 percent.

The 149-year-old company, which revolutionized the home-cooking industry with easy-to-prepare soups and low-cost production techniques, has been struggling to attract young consumers to its namesake soups and Pepperidge Farm cookies.

Camden, New Jersey-based Campbell did not provide an update on its CEO search or ongoing proxy fight with hedge fund Third Point.