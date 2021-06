FILE PHOTO: Cans of Campbell's Soup are displayed in a supermarket in New York City, U.S. February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co reported a near 5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by rising raw material and supply chain costs.

Net earnings attributable to the company fell to $160 million, or 52 cents per share, in the three months ended May 2, from $168 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.