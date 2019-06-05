Campbell Soup raises profit outlook after quarterly results beat estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. food company Campbell Soup Co raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings, boosted by higher demand for its snack brands, including Pepperidge Farm and Goldfish.

FILE PHOTO: Tins of Campbell's Tomato Soup are seen on a supermarket shelf in Seattle, Washington, U.S. February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

The company has been doubling down on its snack business with acquisitions, increased marketing investments and new product launches.

Last year, it acquired snacks maker Snyder’s Lance for $4.87 billion, adding brands such as Cape Cod and Lance to its portfolio.

As a result, sales in global biscuits and snacks category climbed 37% to $1.15 billion in the third quarter.

“Our results this quarter were ahead of our expectations,” said chief Executive officer Mark Clouse in a statement.

The company now expects full-year adjusted profit between $2.50 and $2.55 per share, compared with prior forecast of $2.45 and $2.53, factoring in the impact of its fresh business divestitures.

Net earnings attributable to the company was $84 million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 28, compared with a loss of $393 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier when the company recorded an impairment charge related to its fresh segment.

Excluding items, the company earned 56 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate by 9 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales from continuing operation climbed 16% to $2.18 billion.

Shares of the company rose 3.3% to $39.38 before the bell, having gained about 16% this year.