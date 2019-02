The logo and ticker for Campbell Soup Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Campbell Soup Co on Wednesday reported a quarterly loss, hurt by impairment charges of $346 million for its struggling fresh food business.

Camden, New Jersey-based Campbell said net sales rose about 24 percent to $2.71 billion in the second quarter ended Jan. 27, helped by the acquisitions of Snyder’s-Lance and Pacific Foods.