Campbell Soup third-quarter sales jump 16%

FILE PHOTO: Tins of Campbell's Tomato Soup are seen on a supermarket shelf in Seattle, Washington, U.S. February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. food company Campbell Soup Co reported a 16% rise in quarterly sales, boosted by higher demand for its snack brands, including Pepperidge Farm.

Net earnings attributable to the company was $84 million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 28, compared to a loss of $393 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier when the company recorded an impairment charge related to its fresh segment.

Net sales from continuing operation climbed 16% to $2.18 billion.