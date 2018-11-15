Proxy advisory firm ISS recommends for all Third Point nominees at Campbell

FILE PHOTO: The logo and ticker for Campbell Soup Co. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shareholder advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services on Wednesday recommended that Campbell Soup Co investors elect all five of hedge fund Third Point’s board nominees, giving a boost to the activist firm, which is fighting a high profile proxy battle with the company.

“The dissident slate seems well qualified to contribute to the company’s turnaround by providing relevant industry expertise, fresh ideas, and a greater sense of urgency,” ISS wrote in its report, adding “As such, votes FOR all dissident nominees are warranted.”

Days ago, investor Daniel Loeb, who runs Third Point, backed off his call to replace the entire 12-person Campbell board. Investors are expected to vote on directors at the Nov. 29 annual meeting. ISS is generally seen as being reluctant to recommend ousting all board members.

In its report, ISS backed former Blue Buffalo CEO Kurt Schmidt and former Hostess Brands Inc CEO William Toler as well as comScore Inc president Sarah Hofstetter and former Uber Technologies executive Bozoma Saint John. It also recommended support for Third Point partner Munib Islam.

Third Point has said that its nominees can provide operational, marketing and branding as well as financial expertise to help turn around the company’s lagging stock performance.

ISS said Campbell’s underperforming total stock return and weak fundamentals are linked to its acquisition strategy and poor execution on mergers as well as a lack of focus on its core business. “In light of these factors, the dissident has presented a compelling case that change at the board level is warranted,” the report said.

Third Point owns roughly 7 percent of Campbell’s stock and it has allied with George Strawbridge, a descendant of John Dorrance who invented condensed soup and ran the company about a century ago. Three Dorrance heirs currently serve on the Campbell board and they plus another family member control roughly 40 percent of the shares, making Loeb’s proxy contest all the more difficult.