FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Big Story 10
April 18, 2018 / 7:42 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

CN Rail buys 350 boxcars to satisfy North America demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co will buy 350 boxcars to satisfy rising demand for transporting commodities across North America, the country’s biggest freight railroad operator said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Locomotives move through the Canadian National (CN) railyards in Edmonton February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber/File Photo

The move comes as CN loses market share to rival Canadian Pacific Railway, and is part of its C$3.2 billion ($2.5 billion) capital program.

The boxcars are expected to be delivered by late summer and will be in service by the end of the year.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.