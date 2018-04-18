CN Rail buys 350 boxcars to satisfy North America demand

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co will buy 350 boxcars to satisfy rising demand for transporting commodities across North America, the country’s biggest freight railroad operator said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Locomotives move through the Canadian National (CN) railyards in Edmonton February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber/File Photo

The move comes as CN loses market share to rival Canadian Pacific Railway, and is part of its C$3.2 billion ($2.5 billion) capital program.

The boxcars are expected to be delivered by late summer and will be in service by the end of the year.