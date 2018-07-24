CN will have more capacity on trains to deliver crude in late 2018: CEO

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) will have more overall capacity on its trains in the back half of 2018, and it expects to take on more shipments of crude by rail, Chief Executive Jean-Jacques Ruest said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian National Railway train travels westward on a track in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

“In the second half we will have more capacity, therefore we will also be able to execute a bigger book of business of crude,” Ruest told analysts.

Crude by rail revenue is up compared with last year because of better pricing, he said.