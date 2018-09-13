Canadian National halts ethanol rail deliveries to Argo hub: sources

NEW YORK/CHICAGO (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co has halted deliveries of ethanol by rail to Kinder Morgan’s Argo terminal near Chicago, citing congestion and over-supply, according to energy traders and a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The delivery halt to the most important U.S. ethanol delivery point and home for benchmark cash pricing comes as President Donald Trump’s widening trade disputes have forced U.S. ethanol producers to seek new export markets or cut production.

U.S. ethanol inventories have swollen to near-record highs in recent weeks as prices have sunk to multi-year lows.

Commodities giant Archer Daniels Midland has ramped up sales to the Argo trading hub in recent months, driving down prices in the U.S. Midwest and angering the company’s rivals, according to traders and regulatory data.

A CN spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The halt in shipments was implemented on Sept. 5, according to traders.