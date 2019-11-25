Commodities
November 25, 2019 / 5:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Canadian grain shippers declare event of delay due to rail strike, avoiding penalties

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - The Vancouver Grain Exchange, an association of Canadian West Coast exporters of wheat, canola and other crops, declared “event of delay” on Friday due to a rail strike, a related industry group said on Monday.

The declaration is similar to force majeure, and allows all British Columbia grain shippers, including Cargill Ltd, Richardson International and Viterra Inc, to avoid penalties for late delivery due to circumstances outside their control, said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the Western Grain Elevator Association.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below