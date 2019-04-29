April 29, 2019 / 8:18 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Canadian National Railway first-quarter profit rises 6 percent

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian National Railway train travels eastward on a track in Montreal, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co reported a 6 percent jump in quarterly profit on Monday, as the country’s largest railroad operator shipped higher volumes of petroleum and chemical products.

The company’s net income rose to C$786 million, or C$1.08 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$741 million, or C$1 per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based company’s revenue rose to C$3.54 billion ($2.63 billion) from C$3.19 billion.

