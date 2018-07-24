FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
July 24, 2018 / 8:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

CN Rail tops profit estimates on higher freight volumes

Anirban Paul, Allison Lampert

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) (CNI.N) on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings as the railroad moved higher volumes of commodities including grains and fertilizers.

FILE PHOTO: A Canadian National (CN) rail caboose is displayed outside a logistics company's office in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

The company said it now expected adjusted earnings of C$5.30 to C$5.45 per share, compared with C$5.10 to C$5.25 per share estimated previously.

CN Rail also added another C$100 million to its capital budget, taking its total spending to C$3.5 billion for 2018, as it looks to invest in new rail cars.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were up 1.5 percent at C$86.21 in after-market trading.

Total carloads, the amount of freight loaded into cars during a specified period, rose 5.8 percent, while rail freight revenue per carload increased 3.9 percent, the company said in a statement.

CN Rail and smaller rival Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) have been investing in rail infrastructure to ease capacity constraints following a surge in demand from producers of grains and other commodities.

Even oil producers are increasingly using railroads to ship crude as production has exceeded pipeline capacity.

CN Rail said operating ratio, which measures operating costs as a percentage of revenue, increased to 58.2 percent from 57.5 percent a year earlier.

The company said earlier in the day that interim Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest would now head the company on a permanent basis.

Net income rose to C$1.31 billion ($995.82 million), or C$1.77 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from C$1.03 billion, or C$1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned C$1.51 per share, topping analysts’ average estimate of C$1.38, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Montreal-based company said revenue rose to C$3.63 billion from C$3.33 billion.

Rival CP Rail beat profit estimates last week, helped by higher shipments of commodities like grains and potash.

Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.