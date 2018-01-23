CN Rail's profit misses estimates due to higher costs

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) (CNI.N) on Tuesday reported a lower-than-expected adjusted profit for the fourth quarter due to higher costs, sending the company’s shares down after the bell.

Canada’s largest railroad said its net income surged to C$2.61 billion ($2.10 billion), or $C3.48 per share, from C$1.02 billion, or C$1.32 per share, a year earlier.

That was due to an income tax gain of C$1.76 billion for the latest period.

Excluding items, CN earned C$1.20 per share, missing analysts’ estimate of C$1.22, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CN reported an operating ratio — operating costs as a percentage of revenue — of 57.4 percent for the quarter, higher than 56.2 percent last year. The lower the ratio, the more efficient the railroad.

Montreal-based CN’s total revenue rose 2 percent to C$3.29 billion, marginally beating analysts’ estimates of C$3.27 billion.

The company expects full-year adjusted earnings per share of C$5.25 to C$5.40 this year, compared with C$4.99 in 2017, and also set a record capital budget of C$3.2 billion.

CN is on a hiring spree as the freight railroad scrambles to handle higher shipments of intermodal containers to port, and surging volumes of sand being shipped for use in fracking shale rock to produce oil and gas.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares fell 2.7 percent to $78.15 in after-hours trading.