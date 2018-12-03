Commodities
Husky Energy says Alberta output cuts will have possibly 'negative consequences'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc said on Monday Alberta’s mandatory production cuts will possibly have “serious negative investment, economic and trade consequences.”

“The devil will be in the details, and we’ll work with the government on implementation with a view to minimizing negative consequences,” spokesman Mel Duvall said in a statement.

