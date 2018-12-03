Canadian oil producers push back as Alberta orders output cuts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Several Canadian oil companies pushed back on Monday against Alberta’s mandated cuts in crude production, warning about excessive government intervention even though some drillers had already cut production after Canadian oil prices recently plunged to record lows.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said on Sunday the government will force producers to cut output by 8.7 percent, or 325,000 barrels per day (bpd), until excess crude in storage is reduced.

While all companies said they would comply with the mandatory cuts, executives from Canada’s Suncor Energy Inc, Husky Energy Inc and Imperial Oil disagreed with the move in statements on Monday.

“We believe the market is working and view government-ordered curtailment or other interventions as possibly having serious negative investment, economic and trade consequences,” said Husky Energy in a statement.

The move is unusual for a market economy like Canada, in comparison with OPEC nations where oil companies are often state-owned. Canada is one of the world’s largest oil producers, supplying more than 4 million barrels a day, but its heavy crude oil slumped in October to a discount of more than $52 a barrel to U.S. oil due to transportation constraints that made it unprofitable to sell.

Suncor said on Monday it is assessing the impact of the government’s announcement and believes the market is the most effective means to balance supply and demand and normalize differentials.

“Less economic production was being curtailed and differentials were narrowing as a result of market forces,” Suncor said in a statement, adding that it will discuss any specific impact from the cuts when the company issues a 2019 outlook.

Rich Kruger, chief executive of Imperial Oil, said the company is reviewing the potential impact to its investments, adding that “this intervention appears not to recognize the investment decisions companies have made to access higher-value markets.”

Canada’s production has steadily increased in the last year, but shipments have been constrained by the lack of pipelines out of Alberta to the United States and export markets. A number of projects, including TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL to the United States, and expansion of the government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline to the West Coast, have been hamstrung by battles with environmentalists and other local governments.

“The heavy-handed action is a short-term remedy but not long-term solution,” said Michael Tran, commodity strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

“Rail cars aside, there’s no long-term solution that does not involve building a pipeline.”

The mandated cuts are controversial because producers that have their own refineries, like Suncor and Husky, are not facing the same low prices.

However, Cenovus Energy Inc, which has oil sands projects in northern Alberta, commended Notley for making “the difficult but necessary” decision.

“We advocated for this mandatory production cut because we continue to believe it is the only short-term solution to the extraordinary situation Alberta finds itself in,” Cenovus Chief Executive Officer Alex Pourbaix said on Sunday.

Several heavy crude producers, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and Cenovus, have voluntarily curtailed production in recent weeks.

On Monday, Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy blend crude for January delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, traded at a discount of $19.50 a barrel below U.S. crude futures, traders said, the smallest discount since July 18. WCS was seen at about a $28.75 a barrel discount on Friday.

Shares of several of the affected Canadian companies slumped on Monday after a brief morning rally in Toronto. Imperial Oil shares were down 4.2 percent at C$37.90 in early afternoon, while Suncor shares dropped 1.4 percent to C$42.25 and Husky Energy was down 1.2 percent at C$16.31.

Cenovus was the notable exception, with shares up 8.9 percent at C$10.69.

