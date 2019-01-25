Two arrested in Canada in national security raids

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Thursday it arrested two people in Kingston, Ontario, in moves the country’s public safety minister said were made on credible information “to ensure public safety.”

Neither the RCMP nor Canada’s public safety minister, Ralph Goodale, identified the arrested people or gave any specifics of the situation.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp identified one of the arrested people as Hussam Eddin Alzahabi, 20, citing his father, Amin Alzahabi.

The family was originally from Syria and came to Canada after a long stay in Kuwait, the father said in a telephone interview with the broadcaster.

Goodale said the country’s official threat level would remain unchanged at “medium,” where it has been since 2014.

Kingston is a small city east of Toronto, home to a major university and several prisons.