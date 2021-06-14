Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
AMERS

Canadian man accused of targeting Muslim family to face terror charges: prosecutors

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

OTTAWA (Reuters) - A Canadian man who is accused of deliberately running over a Muslim family, killing four of them, will be facing terrorism charges in addition to first-degree murder, federal and provincial prosecutors said on Monday.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, was arrested eight days ago not long after the attack in a parking lot located a short distance from the city’s oldest mosque. He was wearing what appeared to be a body-armor-type vest and a helmet at the time, police said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up