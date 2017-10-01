Canadian police say suspect in Edmonton attacks is Somali national

Edmonton Police investigate at the scene where a man hit pedestrians then flipped the U-Haul truck he was driving, pictured at the intersection at 107 Street and 100th Avenue in front of the Matrix Hotel in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Candace Elliott

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian police told a news conference on Sunday that a suspect arrested following Saturday night’s attacks in Edmonton was a Somali national with refugee status in Canada.

Police declined to provide his name but said authorities had investigated a complaint in 2015 that he was espousing extremist ideology and had determined that he did not pose a threat at the time.

(This version was corrected officially to change the first paragraph after the police corrected original statement to say suspect is a refugee, rather than seeking refugee status)