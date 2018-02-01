Canada auto sales in January rise 5.7 percent

(Reuters) - Canada auto sales rose 5.7 percent in January, following two months of declines, with buyers choosing pickup trucks and SUVs over smaller passenger cars.

The Global Automakers of Canada (GAC) on Thursday said 117,281 vehicles were sold in the first month of 2018.

While there were warnings of lower levels of consumer confidence and uncertainties from NAFTA, auto sales “bucked that trend in a big way,” GAC President David Adams.

General Motors Co said its sales rose 15 percent, but rivals Fiat Chrysler, and Ford Motor Co saw sales declines during the month.

Detroit-based GM said it sold 16,791 vehicles in Canada last month, with Chevrolet making up over 60 percent of total sales. (bit.ly/2Fy9GuY)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said its total sales fell 4 percent to 17,761 vehicles in January, with only its Jeep brand seeing sales growth.

Ford reported a 4.5 percent drop in monthly auto sales, selling 16,465 vehicles.