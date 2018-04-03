Fiat Chrysler Canada total sales dip 8 percent in March

(Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU.N) said total sales in Canada slumped 8 percent to 24,490 vehicles in March, hurt by steep declines in demand for Chrysler and Dodge brands from a year earlier.

A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bulk of the company’s vehicle sold came from a 44 percent jump in sales for the Jeep brand and a 6 percent rise in sales for Ram brand of vans and trucks.

In the United States, the company’s sales rose 14 percent to 216,063 vehicles for the month.