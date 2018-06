(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Friday reported a 3.3 percent drop in Canadian auto sales in May.

The Ford logo is pictured on the company's stand during the 88th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Total car sales for the month slumped 17.4 percent to 4,634 from a year earlier, while total trucks sales fell marginally to 28,723.