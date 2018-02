(Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday its total vehicle sales in Canada rose 15 percent in January from a year earlier.

Detroit-based GM sold 16,791 vehicles in Canada last month, with Chevrolet accounting for over 60 percent of the total sales. (bit.ly/2Fy9GuY)

(This story corrects to show percentage rise was 15 pct, not 12.4 percent in headline and first paragraph)