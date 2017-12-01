FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Motors, Ford report fall in Canada auto sales
December 1, 2017 / 3:48 PM / in 2 hours

General Motors, Ford report fall in Canada auto sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co on Friday reported a drop in Canadian auto sales for November.

Chevrolet Equinox SUVs are parked awaiting shipment next to the General Motors Co (GM) CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

GM sold 23,612 vehicles in Canada, down 17.2 percent.

Chevrolet accounted for more than half of the total sales, the Detroit-based automaker said. (bit.ly/2AjIhNZ)

Ford said sales fell 2.8 percent to 23,788 vehicles, largely due to weak demand for cars.

GM Canada has sold 283,025 vehicles and Ford 291,104 units for the year.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha and Akshara P. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

