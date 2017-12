(Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Friday its total vehicle sales in Canada fell 17.2 percent in November from a year earlier.

Chevrolet Equinox SUVs are parked awaiting shipment next to the General Motors Co (GM) CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Detroit-based GM sold 23,612 vehicles in Canada last month, with Chevrolet accounting for more than half of the total sales.(bit.ly/2AjIhNZ)

GM Canada sold 283,025 vehicles so far this year, up 13.6 percent over last year, the company said.