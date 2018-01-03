GM Canada auto sales up; Fiat Chrysler, Ford take a hit

(Reuters) - General Motors Co’s (GM.N) December sales in Canada rose 9.2 percent but that of rivals Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI), (FCAU.N) and Ford (F.N) fell due to weak demand for their vehicles.

Detroit-based GM sold 19,801 vehicles in Canada last month, with Chevrolet accounting for more than half of total sales. (bit.ly/2Cx1LQr)

GM Canada sold 302,826 vehicles in 2017, up 13.3 percent over the previous year, the company said, contrasting with sales in the much bigger U.S. market where the Cadillac maker recorded a fall of 1.3 percent.

However, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI), (FCAU.N), reported a fall in monthly and yearly sales, hurt by a lower demand for its Jeep and Dodge branded vehicles.

The company said it sold 17,654 vehicles in December, a drop of 6 percent compared to the year earlier. Full-year sales were down to 267,052 vehicles, a 4.2 percent drop compared to the year ago.

Ford reported an 11.1 percent drop in monthly auto sales, hurt by weak demand for cars and trucks, selling 17,565 vehicles in December. However, full-year sales were up by 1.3 percent.