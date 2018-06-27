Tariffs, mortgage rules key to Bank of Canada rate decision -Poloz

VICTORIA, British Columbia (Reuters) - The effects of U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs and tighter mortgage rules will “figure prominently” in the Bank of Canada’s July decision on interest rates, Governor Stephen Poloz said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of Canada Stephen Poloz speaks to delegates during the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

In a dovish speech that pushed the Canadian dollar weaker and slightly lowered the odds of another rate hike in July, Poloz said the central bank is “particularly data-dependent” right now because of the elevated uncertainty in global trade policy.

With the next rate decision set for July 11, Poloz said the bank was working to incorporate in its projections the effects of U.S. tariffs on metals, along with retaliatory measures, as well as trying to understand how recent moves to tighten mortgage lending, dubbed B-20 guidelines, were affecting the Canadian housing market.

“We expect these issues to figure prominently in our upcoming deliberations,” Poloz said in a speech to the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce. “We cannot mechanically follow the rate path provided by our models because there is simply too much uncertainty in the world.”

Poloz said that while the domestic economy is close to capacity and inflation is on target - two conditions that usually make the bank happy - trade worries are weighing on business investment, delaying a handover from consumers that policymakers would normally expect at this point in the cycle.

The Canadian dollar CAD= weakened to its lowest level in more than a year after the remarks at C$1.3385 to the U.S. dollar, or 74.71 U.S. cents, but regained some ground later. Financial markets' expectations for a rate hike in July edged down to about 48 percent from 55 percent before the speech.

Poloz said it is unclear how much trade uncertainty is holding back investment. He also said there was uncertainty around the economy’s sensitivity to higher interest rates given high levels of household debt.

Growing trade tensions between Canada and the United States and the imposition of tariffs between the two neighboring countries have dimmed Canada’s economic outlook since the Bank of Canada on May 30 said higher interest rates would be needed to keep inflation near target.

Poloz said the bank’s move to less cautious language in its May policy statement represented increased confidence that the economy was performing as expected and that higher interest rates would be warranted.

“Financial markets understood our message,” Poloz said.