BMO outshines Scotiabank with forecast-busting quarter

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal outshone rival Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia on Tuesday by reporting third-quarter earnings that were ahead of market expectations, helped by growth in the United States.

A Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Shares in BMO, which have risen 6 percent since the start of the year, were up 0.5 in early trading. Scotiabank shares, which have dropped 3.5 percent so far this year, were down 0.8 percent.

BMO, Canada’s fourth-biggest lender, said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose 16 percent to C$2.36 in the quarter ended July 31, compared with the average analyst forecast of C$2.27, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income, excluding one-off items, at the bank’s U.S. business grew by 34 percent, benefiting in part from tax changes. Net income, excluding one-off items, at its Canadian business rose 5 percent.

CIBC analyst Robert Sedran said the bank had benefited from a strong U.S. performance and also highlighted the bank’s investment banking business, which lifted net income by 7 percent helped by stronger trading revenues.

“The main positive variance to our estimate this quarter came from trading revenues and underwriting revenues,” he said.

Scotiabank, Canada’s third-biggest lender, reported a 5 percent increase in third-quarter earnings, in line with market expectations, helped by growth in its domestic and international businesses.

The logo of the Bank of Montreal (BMO) is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 16, 2017. Picture taken March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Scotiabank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.76 ($1.35) from C$1.68 a year ago in the quarter ended July 31. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.75, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“A roughly in-line quarter is unlikely to be greeted positively as other banks have been exceeding estimates,” said CIBC analyst Robert Sedran.

Net income, excluding one-off items, rose to C$2.26 billion during the period, from C$2.12 billion a year ago.

The bank’s international business grew net income by 15 percent, helped by loan growth of over 10 percent in the Pacific Alliance region comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia.

“The international banking division is well positioned to exceed market expectations in 2018,” said Eight Capital analyst Steve Theriault.

Scotiabank, which has the biggest overseas presence of Canada’s major banks, is focusing its international strategy on the Latin American trade bloc.

Its international head, Nacho Deschamps, said the bank’s Mexican business had seen “very solid” loan growth in the quarter, adding that the announcement of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and Mexico on Monday was a “very positive development.”

($1 = 1.3055 Canadian dollars)