Canada's Scotiabank, BMO post higher quarterly profits

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian lenders Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal on Tuesday reported increased earnings in the third quarter, helped by strong growth in their domestic and international businesses.

A Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada’s third-biggest lender, reported a 5 percent increase in third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, helped by growth in its domestic and international businesses.

Scotiabank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.76 ($1.35) from C$1.68 a year ago in the quarter ended July 31. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.75, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income, excluding one-off items, rose to C$2.26 billion ($1.73 billion) during the period, from C$2.12 billion a year ago. That included a 9 percent rise in earnings at the bank’s Canadian business, driven by improved margins and strong growth in its commercial loan book.

The logo of the Bank of Montreal (BMO) is seen on Bay Street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 16, 2017. Picture taken March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The bank’s international business grew net income by 15 percent, helped by loan growth of over 10 percent in the Pacific Alliance region comprising Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia.

Scotiabank, which has the biggest overseas presence of Canada’s major banks, is focusing its international strategy on the Latin American trade bloc.

Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-biggest lender, reported third-quarter results which were ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance from its U.S. business.

The bank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose 16 percent to C$2.36 in the quarter, compared with C$2.03 a year ago. Analysts had forecast earnings of C$2.27, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income, excluding one-off items, at the bank’s U.S. business grew by 34 percent, benefiting in part from tax changes. Net income, excluding one-off items, at its Canadian business rose 5 percent.

($1 = 1.3055 Canadian dollars)