Canada's Quebec halts crypto mining projects, may raise fees

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canada’s Quebec province on Thursday said it would halt allowing new blockchain mining projects to go online, saying it wants to first set new rules that could include higher electricity rates and requirements on job creation.

Quebec’s government-owned electricity provider, Hydro Quebec, said in a statement it will ask the province’s energy board to quickly determine how much it should charge digital currency miners, and determine how much energy should be allocated to the industry while addressing the need to maximize revenues and job creation.