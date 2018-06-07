FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Canada's Quebec halts crypto mining projects, may raise fees

Allison Lampert

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Canada’s Quebec province on Thursday said it would halt allowing new blockchain mining projects to go online, saying it wants to first set new rules that could include higher electricity rates and requirements on job creation.

Quebec’s government-owned electricity provider, Hydro Quebec, said in a statement it will ask the province’s energy board to quickly determine how much it should charge digital currency miners, and determine how much energy should be allocated to the industry while addressing the need to maximize revenues and job creation.

Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Jim Finkle and Chizu Nomiyama

