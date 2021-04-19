Canada 2021 budget in numbers

(Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the country’s first budget in two years on Monday with a big focus on spending to pull the economy out of the pandemic slump.

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland delivers the budget in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Highlights from the 2021 budget.

* Proposes C$101.4 billion ($81.1 billion) investments over three years to help boost the economy

* Proposes almost C$30 billion over the next five years to help set up a boost Canada-wide early learning and child care system with the provinces

* Proposes a combined C$17.6 billion investment to boost green technologies and fund initiatives like interest-free loans to homeowners to improve energy efficiency

* Plans to boost Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions reductions target to 36% from 2005 levels by 2030 from the previous target of 30%

* An investment tax credit for capital invested in Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage projects to cut emissions by at least 15 megatons of CO2 annually

* To raise C$5 billion in an inaugural green bond

* Proposes C$3 billion investment to boost long-term care facilities

* Proposes a C$15 an hour minimum wage for federally regulated industries

* To introduce a new annual national 1% tax from Jan 1, 2022 on vacant or underused property owned by non-resident, non-Canadians

* Proposes 3% digital services tax starting from 2022

* Proposes new luxury tax on new cars and private aircraft worth more than C$100,000 and pleasure boats worth more than C$250,000

* Estimates 2020-2021 deficit at C$354.2 billion, less than the C$381.6 billion previously forecast. The deficit should narrow to C$154.7 billion in 2021-22, declining to C$30.7 billion in 2025-26

* Federal debt expected to peak at 51.2% of GDP in 2021-22 before declining to 49.2% of GDP in 2025-26

* Foreigners owning property in Canada would be required to file annual declaration with the Canada Revenue Agency regarding each Canadian residential property they own

* To target tax evasion and close significant tax loopholes that allow multinationals to “jurisdiction-shop”.

* Seeks to raise C$2.1 billion over five years by hiking

tobacco excise duty by C$4 per carton of 200 cigarettes

($1 = 1.2510 Canadian dollars)