Quebec cuts small business taxes in 2018-19 budget as election looms

QUEBEC CITY (Reuters) - Quebec’s government on Tuesday said it would cut taxes for small businesses, ramp up program spending and balance the Canadian province’s books in the 2018-19 fiscal year as it eyes gains in the polls ahead of a fall election.

Quebec’s ruling Liberals leveraged the province’s strong growth to invest in different sectors, raising 2018-19 program spending in areas like education by about 5 percent, while executing a previously announced plan to reduce its debt by C$10 billion over the next five years.