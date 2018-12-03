Quebec projects C$1.7 billion surplus, accelerates debt repayment in 2018-2019

QUEBEC CITY (Reuters) - Quebec’s new center-right government is projecting a C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion) surplus in 2018-19 on higher revenues, compared with a balanced budget expected by the previous Liberal government in March, a fiscal update on Monday showed.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec government said it would also spend C$10 billion over two years to pay down the Canadian province’s debt, instead of over five years under the previous government.

The CAQ said it would reduce gross debt from 48.2 percent of GDP in 2018 to 45 percent of GDP by 2021, compared with the former Liberal government’s projection by 2023.

“It’s an unprecedented payment toward the debt in Quebec,” CAQ Finance Minister Eric Girard told reporters in Quebec City.

The CAQ took power in the mostly French-speaking province in October, promising to lower immigration levels and introduce targeted tax cuts and investments aimed at families. It also vowed to continue the Liberals’ investor-friendly strategy of delivering balanced budgets and lowering debt.

The CAQ will spend C$8 billion from the province’s so-called debt-fighting Generations Fund during the current fiscal year that ends on March 31 and an additional C$2 billion next year toward the debt.

While Quebec reported a budgetary surplus of C$3 billion for the months of April to August, Girard warned in November that he does not expect it to last. Quebec would not deliver such strong surpluses for the rest of the year, as rising interest rates and trade turbulence between the United States and China weigh on growth.

The CAQ will also spend C$1.7 billion over five years aimed at families and seniors, along with C$1.6 billion over the same time frame geared at boosting business productivity.

Leveraging the province’s strong economic growth, the Liberals had promised in March to spend C$10 billion over the next five years to reduce debt. They had also forecast a balanced budget for the fiscal year ending on March 31 and had promised to balance Quebec’s books for the next five years.

The fiscal update forecast real GDP to grow 1.8 percent in 2019 after expanding 2.5 percent in 2018.

Quebec will also introduce a permanent additional capital cost allowance of 30 percent for certain investments to give the province a competitive “edge” against recent corporate tax cuts in the United States, Girard said.

($1 = 1.3190 Canadian dollars)