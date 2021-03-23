Canada to present its first budget in two years on April 19: finance minister

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks in the House of Commons after unveiling her first fiscal update, the Fall Economic Statement 2020, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said she would present the government’s first budget in two years on April 19, a document she has said will include more pandemic support in addition to stimulus to help the economy rebound.

“The government will continue to do whatever it takes to help businesses” get through the pandemic, Freeland said when she announced the date during Question Period in the House of Commons on Tuesday.