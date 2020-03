FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks to the news media in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will present its budget for the fiscal year that starts in April on March 30, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told lawmakers during question period in parliament on Wednesday.

The budget will be presented at 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT), he said.