Canada's Liberals to unveil last budget ahead of fall vote

FILE PHOTO: Bill Morneau, Canada's Minister of Finance speaks to the media during the First Ministers' Meeting in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada’s government will present a budget on Tuesday that is expected to include plenty of stimulus as the Liberals look to eclipse a political scandal threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s re-election hopes just months ahead of an October vote.

With monthly revenues higher than expected so far this fiscal year, the government is on track to achieve a substantially lower deficit than the C$18.1 billion for 2018-19 forecast by Finance Minister Bill Morneau in his fall update.

Much of that windfall could end up being spent on new measures for consumers while still maintaining the Liberals’ plan to keep the debt-to-GDP ratio moving down, economists say.

“While our preference would be to bank the savings for the next downturn, the budget will likely target voters’ pocketbooks in light of the current political challenges facing the Trudeau government,” said Rebekah Young, director of Fiscal & Provincial Economics at Scotiabank, in a research note.

High on the list of expected perks are supports for millennial home buyers, money for skills re-training, pharmacare help for those lacking prescription drug plans through their workplace, and new spending for families with children.

Details will be released around 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) on Tuesday when Morneau delivers the budget to the House of Commons. It is expected to be implemented given the Liberal’s parliamentary majority.