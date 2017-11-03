FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada congratulates Powell on Fed nomination
Bank of Canada congratulates Powell on Fed nomination

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Friday congratulated Jerome Powell on his nomination to become the new head of the U.S. Federal Reserve and said it looked forward to continuing the close working relationship between the two central banks.

FILE PHOTO - A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

The Bank of Canada also said it has been “honored” to work with outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen and that it was grateful for “her consistent demonstration of leadership, integrity and collaboration among the international policy-making community.”

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

