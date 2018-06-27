Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in Victoria, British Columbia

(Reuters) - Below are some key quotes from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in Victoria, British Columbia on Wednesday, where he said the effects of U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs and tighter mortgage rules will “figure prominently” in the Bank of Canada’s July decision on interest rates.

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz walks to a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

ON ECONOMY:

“The economy is operating very close to its capacity and inflation is on target so we’re, more or less, at what I’ve described as home.”

“Given where the economy is we are in a situation where the economy will warrant higher interest rates. We will ensure that is a gradual process.”

ON DATA POINTS:

“Having the occasional data point that didn’t fit market expectations is not the sort of thing that throws that entire narrative off course. We are data dependent, not headline dependent.”