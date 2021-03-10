Bank of Canada keeps key rate at 0.25%, maintains QE policy

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected, and said it would maintain its current policy of quantitative easing. The central bank reiterated that it would leave rates unchanged until economic slack is absorbed, currently expected at some point in 2023. It made the comments in a regular rate decision statement.

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

COMMENTARY

DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

“I believe the Bank of Canada tried to create as few ripples as they possibly could given the big sell-off in the bond market in the last couple months. They walked a fine line relatively well here.”

“They admitted the obvious -- that the economy had performed better than expected at the turn of the year and the housing market has been even stronger than most had anticipated but they reinforced the message that they are not going anywhere soon with policy.”

“Our view is that ultimately they will have to rescale the size of the quantitative easing program simply because they are buying such a large share of new bond issuance that almost for technical reasons, they’ll have to start reducing that figure.”

ANDREW KELVIN, CHIEF CANADA STRATEGIST AT TD SECURITIES

“Nothing too surprising here, they had to acknowledge that growth was better than they expected it to be, the data has been so strong so they weren’t able to dismiss it. But no change to forward guidance and no change to policy stance. I don’t think they gave too much in the way of meaningful guidance. Given what the data has done I have to think they will be at least contemplating a bit firmer guidance on bringing rate hikes forward or tapering. The market won’t too shocked by this.”

SIMON HARVEY, SENIOR FX MARKET ANALYST FOR MONEX EUROPE AND MONEX CANADA

“The placeholder policy statement came in as expected, placing the emphasis on Deputy Governor Schembri’s statement tomorrow and Friday’s unemployment data.”

“While the central bank tipped its hat towards the recent positive data, it aimed to temper market expectations of policy normalization by outlining the downside risks attached to the improved near-term outlook.”

“This doesn’t sound like a bank that is going to withdraw stimulus as quickly and as suddenly as markets expect, although it may provide a timeline for QE tapering as early as April. For that, the progression of vaccines and incoming data will be key.”