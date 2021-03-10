Bank of Canada keeps key rate at 0.25%, maintains QE policy

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday left its key overnight interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, as expected, and said it would maintain its extraordinary forward guidance, along with its current quantitative easing program.

“The global economy is recovering from the economic effects of COVID-19, albeit with ongoing unevenness across regions and sectors,” the central bank said in remarks accompanying its regular rate decision.

“In Canada, the economy is proving to be more resilient than anticipated to the second wave of the virus and the associated containment measures.”

The Bank of Canada said it now expects positive GDP growth in the first quarter of 2021, rather than the contraction it forecast in January.

It said that while the economic prospects have improved, the recovery continues to require extraordinary monetary policy support. It reiterated that it would leave rates unchanged until economic slack is absorbed, not expected until into 2023.