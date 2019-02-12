Toronto police identify woman in chair-hurling video

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto police said on Tuesday they have identified the woman seen in a video throwing a chair from the balcony of a high-rise condominium last week and have urged her to surrender.

“We have identified the woman. We have been in contact with her or her representative,” David Hopkinson, the Toronto Police Service’s media relations officer, said, adding that police were arranging for her to turn herself in and speak to officers.

No injuries or deaths were reported from the incident, which was captured on a video that went viral and caught the attention of the police, sparking an investigation.

The video showed a woman with long, blond hair and dressed in black tossing a metal chair from the balcony of a high floor of a condominium building. The chair landed on the entrance of the building.

The police have estimated that the chair weighed 10 to 15 pounds (4.5 to 6.8 kilograms).

Hopkinson told Reuters on Monday that the woman could be charged with mischief, endangering life, which is an extreme level of “mischief.”

There is no definite deadline for the woman to surrender, Hopkinson said, citing the winter storm gripping Toronto. “The winter storm makes travel difficult, and we want to give her the opportunity to speak to her lawyer,” he said.