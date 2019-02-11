Toronto police probe hurling of chair from high-rise balcony

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto police said on Monday they are investigating an incident of a woman hurling a chair from the balcony of a high-rise condominium that was captured on a video that went viral.

The video, captioned “Good morning,” shows a woman with long, blond hair and dressed in black picking up a chair on the balcony and then looking over the balcony while holding the chair. She then stands up straight and looks into the camera as she appears to speak briefly before turning and throwing the chair off the balcony.

The video shows the chair falling toward a busy highway seen below, though police said the chair landed on the condo building’s entrance. No one was injured or killed in the incident, which occurred on Saturday, Toronto Police Service media relations officer David Hopkinson said.

It caught the attention of users of Reddit who expressed safety concerns and sparked the police investigation.

Hopkinson said he first noticed the video on Sunday and was “outraged” by the incident. He said the woman also threw multiple other objects from the balcony, though only the chair was shown on the video.

Hopkinson said the woman in the video could be charged with common nuisance and mischief, endangering life, which is an extreme level of “mischief.” He said the police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the woman.

Incidents involving objects from high-rise building have come to police attention before, Hopkinson said. “There’s quite a number of things investigated thrown from bridges, condos, towers, other high places,” he said. “People do foolish things.”