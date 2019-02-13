Woman in Toronto chair-hurling video turns herself in

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto police said a woman who was filmed hurling a metal chair from a condominium balcony has been charged after turning herself in and will appear in court on Wednesday.

Marcella Zoia, 19, has been charged with endangering life, damage to property under C$5,000 ($3,782), and common nuisance, Toronto police said in a press release.

The video here of Zoia tossing the metal chair off the balcony of a high floor of a condominium building went viral on social media. Toronto Police identified Zoia on Tuesday and urged her to surrender. No injuries or deaths were reported from the incident.

The charge of endangering life carries a maximum punishment of two years, an unlimited fine, or both, David Hopkinson, the Toronto Police Service’s media relations officer, said.