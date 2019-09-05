Canada accepts nomination of new China envoy, calls it a step forward

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland takes part in a bilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Lappi Areena in Rovaniemi, Finland May 7, 2019. Mandel Ngan/POOL via REUTERS/File Photo

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada has accepted the nomination of a new Chinese ambassador, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters on Thursday, describing the move as a step forward amid a major dispute between the two nations.

Freeland spoke a day after Ottawa unveiled business consultant Dominic Barton as its new envoy to Beijing. China has blocked imports of meat products and canola seed from Canada and charged two Canadian men with spying.