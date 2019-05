FILE PHOTO - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday and discussed the detention of two Canadian citizens in China, Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

Trudeau also stressed to Trump the importance of lifting tariffs that Washington has imposed on Canadian steel and aluminum exports, it added.